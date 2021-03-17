Meghan Markle’s Claim Of Royal Racism Not Surprising – Mitchell Obama

Former US First Lady, Mitchell Obama has said that the claim by Meghan Markle that the British Royal Family is racists is not surprising.

Meghan made the claim during an interview she and her husband had with Oprah Winfrey.

Reacting to the interview, Mitchell Obama said it was heartbreaking.

“I feel like that was heartbreaking to hear, that she felt like she was in her own family but this same family thought differently of her.

“As I have always said, racism isn’t a new construct in this world for people of colour.

“So, it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated.

“I also feel bad that she had to grow through all that. Nobody no matter who they are should be subjected to such treatment,” she said.