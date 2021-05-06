News

Meet NASS For State Police Not Buhari – Uzodinma

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Governor Hope Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has asked Nigerians ti demand state police from the National Assembly and not from President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Buhari didn’t author the 1999 constitution which doesn’t leave space for state policing.

He said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s politics today programme on Wednesday.

“Pres. Buhari is not the author of 1999 constitution. I was in d 7th & 8th Senate, we did everything to allow for state police, but it was voted out. PMB is not in the National Assembly and can’t work outside the Constitution. If you want state police, call on Nass,” Uzodinma said.

