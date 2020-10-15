MC Oluomo Dissociates Self From Attack On EndSARS Protesters

Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo has dissociated himself from an attack by thugs on EndSARS protester in Lagos State.

His spokesman, Jimoh Buhari, stated that MC Oluomo who is the NURTW chairman in Lagos said that hsi principal has no hand in the attack.

He said, “We have no hand in the attacks. People should stop accusing us wrongly. Were the thugs wearing NURTW uniforms? Is MC Oluomo holding a political office? He has no hand in the case.”

A member of the NURTW, however, told The PUNCH that the heavy traffic caused by the protesters was affecting their livelihoods.

He said, “On a normal day, I do 10 trips. Since these protests started, I have had to reduce my trips to five. It is worse that we are burning fuel and our buses are not operating at full capacity because of the COVID-19 protocol.

“Long hours in traffic cause fuel to burn faster and we are losing money due to no fault of ours. So, some boys decided that it was time to get these protesters off the roads.