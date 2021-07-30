Mbappe Speaks On Rivalry With Neymar

Kylian Mbappe has said there is no rivalry between him and Paris St Germain teammate Neymar in regards to Ballon d’Or Award.

The French forward said if Neymar could play with Messi and not have issues with him, he believes the same can happen with him.

He, however, said whoever is more deserving of the award would win it if PSG ever win the Champions League.

“I dream of winning the Champions League for PSG,” Mbappe told PSG Magazine.

“Neymar has played with [Lionel] Messi and never had a problem with him. If one day PSG win [the Champions League] and Neymar is the outstanding player, he will deserve the Ballon d’Or, he will win it. But if I deserve it more, I will win it.”

Mbappe added: “We are not going to compete against each other for the Ballon d’Or.

“We have a lot of affection and respect for each other. The most important thing is PSG. We get on well and we are friends. It is easier to play when you play with friends.”