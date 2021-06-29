Mbappe Breaks Silence After Losing Penalty At Euro 2020

Kylian Mbappe has apologised after he failed to score in a penalty shoot-out between France and Switzerland on Monday.

The Euro 2020 game had had its 90 minutes ending 3-3 thereby extending into Extra Time and penalty shoot-out.

Mbappe who took the final kick for France had his shot saved by the Switzerland goalkeeper to end the shoot-out 5-4.

The loss saw the world champions knocked out of the tournament.

“[It’s] very difficult to turn the page,” the forward wrote on Twitter. “The sadness is immense after this elimination, we weren’t able to get to our objective.

“I am sorry for the penalty. I wanted to help the team but I missed. To relax will be difficult but it’s unfortunately a pitfall in the sport that I love so much.

“I know all the fans will be disappointed but even so I would thank you for your support and to always have believed in us.

“The most important is to always be stronger for the next challenges that will come.”