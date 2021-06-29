Sports

Mbappe Breaks Silence After Losing Penalty At Euro 2020

Damola Areo38 mins ago
3
mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has apologised after he failed to score in a penalty shoot-out between France and Switzerland on Monday.

The Euro 2020 game had had its 90 minutes ending 3-3 thereby extending into Extra Time and penalty shoot-out.

Mbappe who took the final kick for France had his shot saved by the Switzerland goalkeeper to end the shoot-out 5-4.

The loss saw the world champions knocked out of the tournament.

“[It’s] very difficult to turn the page,” the forward wrote on Twitter. “The sadness is immense after this elimination, we weren’t able to get to our objective.

“I am sorry for the penalty. I wanted to help the team but I missed. To relax will be difficult but it’s unfortunately a pitfall in the sport that I love so much.

“I know all the fans will be disappointed but even so I would thank you for your support and to always have believed in us.

“The most important is to always be stronger for the next challenges that will come.”

Tags
Damola Areo38 mins ago
3

Related Articles

Barcelona vs Eibar: 'I'll Not Wash My Clothes After Receiving Messi's Hugs'

Messi Agrees Two-Year Contract Extension

17 hours ago
euro 2020

Gundogan, Rudiger Return To Training For Germany, England Clash

17 hours ago
neymar

COPA America: Brazil Draw Ecuador To End Group D

24 hours ago

Oliseh Considers Super Eagles Job Again

24 hours ago
Back to top button