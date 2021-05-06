Featured

Mbaka Suspended By Catholic Church Amid Spar With Buhari

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Rev. Father Ejike Camillus Mbaka.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has suspended Ejike Mbaka from church activities for one month, Peoples Gazette can report, as the controversial priest’s political escapades continue to overshadow his theological obligations on a scale that nurtures unending concerns amongst his senior clerics.

Mr Mbaka was asked to proceed on suspension with effect from May 3 after being summoned by Callistus Valentine Onaga, the diocesan bishop. Mr Onaga called Mr Mbaka in following his repeated clashes with President Muhammadu Buhari and warned that his conduct was smearing the image of the church, the largest of any Christian organisation worldwide, church officials familiar with the matter told The Gazette.

