Mbaka Speaks On Buying Private Jet

Damola Areo14 mins ago
Rev. Father Ejike Camillus Mbaka.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) has said he prefers not to have a private jet.

According to him, he would rather spend the money for a private jet on taking care of widows and orphans.

Mbaka said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation

He said, “I have told God that instead of buying a jet, I will use the money to take care of widows and orphans.

“I better trek, walking on the road than using money to buy an expensive vehicle. Even the ones that I’m using now were given to me as gifts.

“Are we going to die with even a bicycle? We came here empty-handed and we shall go empty-handed. Let our joy be about the souls that are saved.”

