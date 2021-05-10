Mbaka Apologises To Catholic Church Over Protest

Father Ejike Mbaka of Adorations Ministry in Enugu has apologised to the Catholic Church over his recent actions.

His supporters had protested and attacked Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu, after news of his disappearance/arrest was made public.

“There was a lot of mixed information. The devil entered the story; the church did not kidnap me”, the clergyman said while addressing the news of his disappearance.

During the protest, his supporters desecrated the Holy altar of sacrifice, the diocesan Bishop’s residence, the cathedral Parish house and the secretariat complex.

“Who am I? How can somebody who has been serving the church for 25 years come out to begin to fight the same church. I don’t have any problem with my bishop,” he addressed the issue on the protest.

Regretting the riot, Mbaka stated that it was hijacked by people who are not even members of the Catholic Church.

“I wish to apologise to whoever misunderstood my statement. I did not clap for anybody for destroying anything. I heard that the search for Father Mbaka was hijacked; people joined and started breaking things. Those that carried out that destruction are not members of the Catholic Church,” he claimed.