Matawalle Reappoints Eight Special Advisers Previously Sacked

Governor Bello Matawalle has reappointed the eight Special Advisers who were recently relieved of their positions.

Their reappointment was announced in a statement by Yakubu Haidara, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, on behalf of the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe

Those reappointed included Aminu Abdullahi-Alkali, Sustainable Development Goals; Ahmed Muktar-Mohammed, Housing and Urban Development and Junaidu Aminu-Kaura, Judicial Service and Legal Matters.

Others are Ibrahim Ma’aji-Gusau, Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations; Dr Aslam Aliyu, Skills Acquisition; Yusuf Abubakar-Zugu, Chieftaincy Affairs; Danyaro Abdullahi-Wuya, FADAMA III and Abubakar Musa (Mainera), Commodity Board.