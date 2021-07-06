News

Matawalle Reappoints Eight Special Advisers Previously Sacked

Damola Areo20 mins ago
0
Supreme Court Affrims Matawalle As Zamfara Governor
Zamfara Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle/Twitter

Governor Bello Matawalle has reappointed the eight Special Advisers who were recently relieved of their positions.

Their reappointment was announced in a statement by Yakubu Haidara, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, on behalf of the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe

Those reappointed included Aminu Abdullahi-Alkali, Sustainable Development Goals; Ahmed Muktar-Mohammed, Housing and Urban Development and Junaidu Aminu-Kaura, Judicial Service and Legal Matters.

Others are Ibrahim Ma’aji-Gusau, Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations; Dr Aslam Aliyu, Skills Acquisition; Yusuf Abubakar-Zugu, Chieftaincy Affairs; Danyaro Abdullahi-Wuya, FADAMA III and Abubakar Musa (Mainera), Commodity Board.

Tags
Damola Areo20 mins ago
0

Related Articles

Buzz Bar Nightclub Owners Arrested For Alleged Internet Fraud

4 mins ago

Army Arrests Boko Haram Terrorists With Sex Enhancement Drugs

15 mins ago
EFCC

EFCC Arrests Nightclub Owners For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos

22 mins ago
benue news

I Repeat, Buhari Is Cause Of Insecurity In Nigeria – Ortom

36 mins ago
Back to top button