Matawalle Denies Saying He Would End Zamfara Banditry In Four Days

Zamfara State Executive Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has denied saying he would end banditry in his state within four days.

According to Matawalle, he was quoted wrongly when he spoke during a visit by the All Progressives Governors Forum led by the forum chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

He said this in a statement issued by the Director-General, media and public enlightenment, Government House, Hon. Yusuf Idris Gusau.

The statement read, ”Governor Matawalle told the governors that in the next four days, he will hold a meeting with all stakeholders in the state in order to review his administration’s fight against armed bandits and assured that the outcome of the meeting will bring a new way to end banditry in the state.

“There was nowhere in his speech that he mentioned or promised to end banditry within four days as mischievously reported by some conventional media for reasons known to them,” he lamented.

“We are appealing to journalists in the state to always clarify their story before going to press.”