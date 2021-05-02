MASSOB Declares Sit-At-Home On May 30 To Mark Biafra Day

May 30 has been declared as Biafra Day by the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB.

The group said the day will not be celebrated but advised businesses and owners to observe a sit-at-home order.

In a statement, the National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, said the day is to celebrate the ordinances of the late Warlord and leader of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The statement partly read: “The ordinances of our great leader, General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu must be jealousy and eloquently adhered to; any attempt to change it by disgruntled persons will be strictly resisted”, “This year’s anniversary will be celebrated by the people of Biafra not as a pro-Biafra group, but a mark of respect and honour to our father land, it is also a reminder to the visions and commandments of our great ancestors that we are not Nigerians but Biafrans.

They urged Biafrans to observe special prayers and supplication for all their fallen heroes and enjoined their people to prepare for what they described as a great anniversary and reminder of their struggle.