Mason Mount Is A Special Player – Harry Kane

Damola Areo21 mins ago
Tottenham Hotspurs striker, Harry Kane, has named Chelsea midfielder and England teammate, Mason Mount, as a special player.

He said this while reacting to the 22-year-old’s performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

“Mason [Mount] is a fantastic player, great on the ball, great worth ethic,” the Tottenham Hotspur forward told beIN SPORTS.

“He wins balls back, makes tackles. It’s an underrated part of his game.

“He’s a truly special player, and it’s great for him to playing in a Champions League final in a few weeks’ time. He was great again against Real Madrid.”

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the Champions League final.

