Mason Arraigned For Alleged Property Theft

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 61-year-old mason, Iliya Hassan, in a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing the property of his boss worth N3.5 million.

Hassan, of Ketti village Abuja, was charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Essien Joseph, had informed the court that the complainants, Gregory Wilfred of plot 304, Light House Estate, Abuja and Emmanuel Mbaka, BLVO Lugbe, reported the matter at the Trademore Police Station on Feb. 18.

Joseph said the complainant entrusted his house and property to the defendant to take care of and secure it.

He said the defendant criminally conspired with his wife and made away with the complainant’s property worth N3.5 million without his consent.

He said during police investigation, the defendant could not give satisfactory account of the said property.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 92, 312 and 288 of the Penal Coe.

The judge, Mr Mohammed Suraj, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500, 000, with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Suraj said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and their address must be verified by the court registrar.

He said if the defendant failed to comply with the bail condition he should be remanded in correctional center until the adjourned date.

The judge, however, adjourned the case till April 9 for hearing. (NAN)