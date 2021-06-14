Masari Calls For Scrapping Of Federal Ministry Of Agriculture

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has called for the scrapping of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the Governor who spoke during the democracy day celebration, the ministry has outlived its purpose.

Masari also used the opportunity to call for the review of the constitution, adding that a new constitution that addresses current conflicts should be attained.

“I do believe that we should look at this constitution. There is the need to also look at those institutions that seem to give us all the same names while we are different.

“I think it is important we understand all these things and live as Nigerians,” Masari said

Governor Masari equally faulted the oversight function of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

He said the Ministry had outlived its purpose and is no longer needed.

He stressed that if the fund given to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture is devolved to states and local governments, Agriculture will be greatly enhanced in the country.

“There are many ministries at the federal level with over 200 parastatals and agencies, how can one person as a minister provide effective oversight?

“You see, there are certain jobs that even if you bring an Angel, unless you change the way it is being done, his performance will not meet the expectations of the people,” he said.

“For example what is the FG doing with agriculture when they have no land? How many parastatals and agencies are there under the Ministry of Agriculture? What are they all doing?

“If you devolve this money to states and LGAs, agriculture will be doing better,” Masari said.

“In the first republic, all we had was the Institute of Agricultural Research in Ibadan, not the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

“This Ministry was created for fertilizer. I think we have passed that stage now.”