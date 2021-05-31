Marwa Worried By Rise In Drug Abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday decried the high level of drug abuse in the country. Speaking during the bi-monthly meeting and award ceremony of outstanding NDLEA officers in Abuja, the chairman of the agency, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, noted that the situation needed committed NDLEA personnel.

He said that the call of duty for the NDLEA operative was twice as demanding, given the country’s dire drug profile — nearly three times the global average. Marwa added that the magnitude of trafficking and abuse of illicit substances in the country called for a highly motivated workforce of anti-drug officers and men who were strongly committed to the fight. “It is in light of this, that any act or gesture that is in appreciation of their effort is a veritable morale booster for the anti-drug operative. Such a gesture will galvanize them to further dedicate themselves to the job,” he said.

Marwa said that t here was no gainsaying that motivation was crucial to achieving productivity, organisational efficiency and how to ensure a lot workforce. He said that motivation had been part of his leadership style and it was aimed at assuring the officer that the agency was appreciative of all the efforts that had been put in the work.

The NDLEA chairman rewarded officers and men of the agency for their outstanding performances between March and April.