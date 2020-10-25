Martin Luther King Jr III Advises Buhari On #EndSARS Protests

Martin Luther King III, son of late civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr, has made an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the EndSARS protesters.

He advised Buhari to guarantee the fundamental freedoms of peaceful protesters in Nigeria as well as their right to protest.

The American human rights advocate disclosed this in a statement on Twitter, where he also noted that “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

He wrote: “I appeal to @MBuhari to guarantee the fundamental freedoms of peaceful protesters in Nigeria, including their right to protest. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” -MLK, Jr. We must stand with those protesting to #ENDSARS.”