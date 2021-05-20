Entertainment

Married Men Who Cheat Should Be Charged For Murder – Nnaji Charity

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Charity Nnaji
Charity Nnaji. Source: Instagram.

Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity has said that married men who cheat need to be arrested for it and charged for murder.

The actress who shared on social media marveled at how some cheating husband still allow their wives to go through their phones.

Her post read: “As a husband, you know of a truth that you are cheating on your wife yet you allow her go through your phone.

“Honestly you should be arrested and charged for attempting murder.”

