Marriage Is Not Important – Waje

Singer, Waje, has said that marriage to her is not that important. According to her, joy, happiness, health and wellbeing are more important.

The single mum stated this during a Twitter chat with her fans. One of them had asked when she was getting married

”when are you getting married ?”

Responding, Waje wrote

”Marriage is not that important o, joy and happiness, health and well-being. When the time comes we will all dance to the altar but till den let’s thank God for life”

She also spoke about ”rod” stating that some men have it but don’t know what to do with it.