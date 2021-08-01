Marriage Has Its Own Challenges – Benita Onyiuke

Nollywood actress and mother of three, Benita Onyiuke Ugochukwu, has said that marriage also has its own challenges.

This is as she stated that there is no such thing as a perfect marriage, adding that she won’t trade hers for anything in the world.

She said, “: No marriage is perfect. Every marriage has its own challenges but being rooted in God and being with someone who understands and makes you happy is the real deal. What obtains in a marriage is different from person to person. What may be good for someone may be bad for another.

In the case of a cheating spouse, my take is that everyone knows what their deal breaker is. You can’t tell an adult how to live their lives. So if cheating is a deal-breaker for you, good! Do what you know is best for your emotional and mental health.”

“Love, sex, and money all have their places in a marriage. Each of them plays an entirely different role in a marriage. I’m blessed I have a husband who supports me all the way,” she added.

Benita Onyiuke Ugochukwu is an actress, movie producer, and entrepreneur. She’s an alumnus of Abia State University who married a man also from Abia State.