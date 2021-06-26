Marcelo Becomes Madrid’s Captain After Sergio Ramos’ Departure

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has been named the new captain of the club following the departure of defender Sergio Ramos, Newspremises reports.

The club’s president Florentino Perez confirmed new development in a statement.

“Marcelo will be our captain next season. It’s difficult to find another LB like Marcelo. Him and Roberto Carlos have been the best in the history”, Florentino said.

The 33-year-old Brazilian, who has been with Los Blancos since January 2007, will see his current contract expire in June 2022, but it is understood that there have been no talks to either sell the defender or renew his deal at present.

Marcelo who lost his place to Ferland Mendy under Zinedine Zidane, only made 19 appearances during the 2020-21 campaign, adding to the 528 times he has played for Real Madrid during a 14-year career in the Spanish capital.