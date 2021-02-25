Many Wives Responsible For Husband’s Unfaithfulness – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide Reno Omokiri has taken to social media to share his thought on the reasons behind many married women’s unfaithfulness.

In a recent tweet, Reno Omokiri addresses men who marry high maintenance and financially buoyant women; however, few years down the marriage, they can no longer afford to meet the woman’s need.

According to the author, women of this category have no choice but to cheat on their husbands when they can not provide for their upkeep and maintenance.

Reno Omokiri tweeted: “Dear men,

If she has;

Car

House

Bone straight hair

iPhone

Jewellery

Designer wear

Expensive shoes

But, no rich family, high paying job, or business commensurate to her lavish lifestyle, she can never be the one, except satan wants to destroy you

Many husbands who complain that their wives cheat are actually to blame. You meet a high-maintenance girl with no known source of income and marry her. Of course, when you can’t maintain her lifestyle, the outcome will be cheating with men who can!”