Italy coach, Robert Mancini, has named Belgium, France and Portugal as the teams likely to win the Euro 2020 tournament.

According to him, the teams have been putting in work in development for a number of years than his side.

He said this while speaking at a Euro 2020 press conference.

According to Mancini, “In the European Championship there’s France, Portugal and Belgium – one of those are world champions, another are European champions and the other are the number one ranked side in the world.

“These are teams who have been built over a number of years and it is only natural they are further along than us, but everything can happen in football, you should not take anything for granted.”

He added, “Every match is difficult, you always have to go out there and play. I have been fortunate in that I have had some very good players who like playing the game, they enjoy being out there and like taking risks.

“The players are the ones who deserve the credit. I will try to explain my thought process and there is still a long way to go.”