Manchester United Sign Jadon Sancho From Dortmund

Manchester United have signed England international, Jadon Sancho, from Borussia Dortmund.

This was announced by Dortmund on Friday, in a statement issued on social media.

The club, however, failed to state the amount it got for Manchester United to secure the services of the forward.

“Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United have agreed to terms over the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

“Thank you for everything, Jadon. Everyone in Dortmund wishes you the best of luck in England!” the statement read.