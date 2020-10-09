Manchester United Players Will Get Solskjaer Sacked – Roy Keane

Former Manchester United player, Roy Keane has said that the club’s current players will cost manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job.

Keane said this in reaction to the 6-1 loss the club suffered at home at the hands of Tottenham Hotspurs last weekend.

“I’ve been saying it for the last 12 months, year and a half, their performance against Spurs was disgraceful.

“You all have bad days in football. Some of the players were a disgrace to the Man United badge.

“Too many bluffers and ultimately, these players will cost Ole his job. The players he has got there – they threw the previous manager under the bus. They will do the same to Ole,” Keane told ITV