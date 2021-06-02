Manchester City Chairman Opens Up On Aguero’s Exit

Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak has said it will be difficult to fill the shoes left behind by club legend Sergio Aguero.

Aguero left the club on Monday to join Spanish side Barcelona.

However, Al Mubarak believes the club will find the right player to fill his shoes.

“Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content. That would be your biggest mistake.

“This is the time to send a strong message, that there’s no contentment, that you’re not satisfied with just winning the league,” Al Mubarak told Man City website.

He added: “We lose a very important legend in Sergio Aguero. They are very hard shoes to fill, but I’m confident that we will find the right player to fill those shoes.

“There are other areas within the group, within the team that obviously need investment. Not too many. It’s not about numbers, it’s about quality.”