Man United Vs Leicester City: Van De Beek Worst Player – Mark Hughes

Former Manchester City manager, Mark Hughes has said that Donny Van De Beek was the worst player in the Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup game on Sunday.

Hughes said the Dutchman looked lost in the game that ended 3-1 against United.

Van De Beek was later substituted in the 64th minute of the game.

“He’s wandering and not really getting on the ball, doesn’t know how to affect the game, can’t demand the ball of his team-mates because they’re not quite sure whether or not they have enough confidence in him,” Hughes told Stadium Astro.

“He looks like a guy who’s wandering around lost on the field.

“…Clearly, since he’s come to United he hasn’t shown anything like what the level he needs to be at to remain a Man United player.

“He can only have so many opportunities, at some point he’s going to have to take them or United will move him on. I think they’re edging towards that decision if he’s not careful.”