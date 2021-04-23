Man United Give Ronaldo Condition For Return

Manchester United have told Cristiano Ronaldo that he would have to cut his current salary in half, if he wants a return to the club this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Premier League club has been in touch with Ronaldo’s agent over a move.

The 35-year-old’s future in Italy has remained uncertain, ever since their shock Champions League exit at the hands of Porto last month.

Juve’s nine-year league dominance also appears likely to end this year, as they sit 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan, with just six fixtures left.

United have made their interest in bringing the Portugal captain – who Juventus could sell for as little as £26million (€30m) – back to Old Trafford known and have spoken to his representative, Jorge Mendes last week.

However, Ronaldo who is on an annual salary of £27m (€31m), would be prepared to take half of that at Old Trafford.