Man United Former Director, Maurice Watkins, Dies

Manchester United have announced the passing of their former Director, Maurice Watkins.

“All at Manchester United are deeply saddened by the loss of our former Director, Maurice Watkins, who served the club with such distinction for over a quarter of a century.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones at this time,” the statement read.