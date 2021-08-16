Sports

Man United Former Director, Maurice Watkins, Dies

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Manchester United have announced the passing of their former Director, Maurice Watkins.

In a statement on social media, the club stated that Watkins served the club for a quarter of a century.

“All at Manchester United are deeply saddened by the loss of our former Director, Maurice Watkins, who served the club with such distinction for over a quarter of a century.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones at this time,” the statement read.

