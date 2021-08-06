Man City Interested In Harry Kane, Not Messi – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City is interested in Harry Kane and not Lionel Messi.

Guardiola said this shortly after Barcelona stated that Messi who has been with their club since boyhood will not be staying with them any longer.

This was during a preview of the new season which saw him give reasons why City signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

He said, “We spent 40 million on Jack Grealish. £100m we paid and £60m we won (from transfers). And he will wear the number 10. We were convinced by Grealish and convinced Leo would stay at Barca. Right now he is not in our thoughts.”

He continued, “He (Kane) is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it is finished.

“I think Man City and many clubs in the world want to try to sign him, we are not an exception, but it depends on Tottenham.

“It is different to Jack. He had the release [clause] and Jack is different. Harry is exceptional and we are interested in him but if Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say,” Guardiola told a press conference on Friday.