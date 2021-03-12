Entertainment

Man Caught Having Sex With Another Lady In Girlfriend’s House (VIDEO)

An unidentified man has been caught red-handed sleeping with another woman in his girlfriend’s house.

In the video recorded live on Facebook, the man and the lady he was sleeping with were seen wearing their outfits as his girlfriend spoke in the background.

The distraught lady was heard saying that why she didn’t attack the woman she caught with her boyfriend was because she doesn’t know her. She also made remarks of them having sex on the floor with her blanket.

She ended up throwing them out of the house she revealed was her old apartment. Watch the video below.

