Man Bags Two Years Prison Term for Fraud in Maiduguri

Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, has sentenced one Habu Aji to two years in prison for N1,250,000.00 (One Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) fraud.

The convict was prosecuted by the Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC alongside one Alhaji Gaji Goni Bukar, on two-count charges of conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

While Bukar pleaded guilty and was convicted and sentenced on arraignment on January 22, 2020, Aji pleaded “not guilty,” thus setting the stage for his trial.