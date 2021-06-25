Man Bags Two Year Imprisonment for Fraud

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, Edo State on Thursday, June 24, 2021 convicted and sentenced Odiban Monday to Two (2) years imprisonment for fraud.

Monday was arraigned on a one count charge of stealing contrary to section 383 (2)(a) of the Bendel State Criminal Code law 1976 and punishable under section 390 (9) of the same law.

The charge reads: “that you Odiban Monday between 2nd and 4th February 2019 within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Edo State with intent to defraud stole the sum of Six Hundred Thousand Naira ( N600,000) being money of one Ejomafunwe Ogodorode domiciled in her account with Ecobank Plc, by fraudulent conversion and thereby committed an offence , stealing by conversion contrary to section 383 (2)(a) of the Bendel State criminal code law , 1976 and punishable under section 399 (9) of the same Law.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, F.O Dibang prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant according to the plea bargain agreement before the court. However, counsel to the defendant, S.I Aghoha informed the court that the defendant had paid back the N600,000 and has become remorseful for his action. She, therefore, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Justice Ikponwonba having listened to both the prosecution and defence counsel convicted and sentenced the defendant to two (2) years imprisonment with an option of Two Hundred Thousand Naira ( N200,000 ) fine.