Man Accused Of Masturbation In Bus Not Policeman – Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the man allegedly caught in the viral video where a lady videoed and accused him of masturbating in a commercial vehicle on 13th March, 2021 has been identified (Not a police officer)

The man, simply identified as Mr Matthew, who assaulted the lady, one Olajumoke Okeyemi, for correcting his actions and act of sexual harassment in a public vehicle, is a driver employed by GTC Laundry Services, along Channels TV Road, Isheri, not a police personnel as he claimed during the “drama” in the video.

Mr Matthew was in a commercial bus moving from OPIC Estate Isheri to Mowe with the lady when the suspect resorted to verbal abuse and attempted to physically assault the lady for recoding his criminal and indecent act on her phone.

But for reasons best known to the suspect, Mr Matthew, impersonated to be a police officer.