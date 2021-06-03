Malami Denies Telling Buhari To Suspend Constitution

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, has denied writing a memo advising President Buhari to suspend the constitution and to declare martial law over the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Malami made the denial in a statement issued by his media aide, Umar Jibril Gwandu.

The statement read, “The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has been drawn to a false and fictitious report alleging that there was a secret memo emanating from the Office to the Presidency.

“General publics are hereby asked to disregard the media report as fabrications of anti-constitutional democratic stability in Nigeria. Malami remains a true democrat who believes in rules of law and tenant of democracy and Constitutional order.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is a constitutionally recognised one with its role and responsibilities embedded in the constitution.

“It is antithetical to common sense to think that the holder of such coveted Office as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will stoop to what was printed by the media. The Government does not operate in secrecy as it is not a clandestine operation. Hence, Malami discharges his constitutionally recognized mandates in compliance with principles of transparency, openness and accountability.”