Malami Denies Derogatory Post On Igbo, Hausa

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), has denied claims that he authored a derogatory post on Igbos and Hausas.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, Malama did not author the post.

“The Attorney -General of the Federation and Minister of Justice did not write and has never contemplated writing or posting such derogatory remarks or cast aspersions on any tribe or section of the multi-cultural and diverse communities in the country.

“Malami is known to be a patriotic Nigerian and non-tribal partisan who believes in equality, fairness and justice to all regardless of any inclination to tribe, location or gender,” he said.

Gwandu added that Malami couldn’t have put together a piece with grammatical flaws, apparent illogicalalities and divisionary tendencies as well as lack of respect to diversity in humanity.

“The office of the Attorney -General of the Federation and Minister of Justice calls on the general public to disregard the post.

”It is created and circulated by mischief makers and perveyors of hatred who are bent on destroying the hard-earned reputation of the minister,” Gwandu said.