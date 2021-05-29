Makinde To Commence Statewide Town Hall Meeting

Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed his intentions to further engage Oyo residents in community building by stating that his administration will commence a town-hall meeting with residents and stakeholders.

In a statement signed by the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, and made available to newsmen today, it was revealed that the governor will be at Saki West local government on Monday to host delegates from the Oke-Ogun 2 zone at the Saki Township Hall.

The statement also stated that the Ogbomoso zone will host the governor and his entourage on Tuesday, as the governor will be at Ogbomoso Township Hall, while Igboora Township Hall will be the venue of the meeting for the Ibarapa zone on Wednesday, 2nd June 2021.

“The town hall meeting is in accordance with the people-centered governance of the present administration in Oyo State, it will afford the people the opportunity to air their views on issues affecting them, advise, listen to the governor on areas his administration has fared and allow the governor to get feedback,” the commissioner said.

“The bottom-up interactive communication mechanism is indicative of the policy of inclusion of the Seyi Makinde administration where people’s opinions and ideas will form the bulk of government’s activities, programs, and policies, it is shown in the budget planning where people’s input were sought and inculcated into the State budgetary preparation, this shall be the major mark that this government will be remembered for in the future.”