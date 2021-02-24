Makinde Nominates Former Deputy Governor, Arapaja, as SW Chairman

The Governor Seyi Makinde’s camp of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Southwest chapter, has endorsed a former Deputy-Governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, for the position of the zonal chairman of the PDP.

While speaking earlier today at the zonal caucus meeting of the party held at the Oyo State Government house, Agodi, Ibadan, Governor Makinde said the party leaders across the six states of the zone have agreed to present Arapaja as the candidate for the Zonal Congress.

The Governor noted that the journey for PDP to reclaim power at the centre has started with the zonal Congress as he promised to continue to reach out to aggrieved members to embrace unity and form a formidable force to redeem Nigeria in 2023.

Meanwhile the caretaker zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon Dayo Ogungbenro, in his address of welcome, said the party leaders met last year and deliberated on the way forward for the party with various positions set to be shared in a fair manner and would be made public on Wednesday.

