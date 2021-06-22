Makinde Blames Population Increase For Security Challenges In Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said the security challenges in the state is a result of population increase.

Makinde said the favourable policies of his government has attracted different people from all over Nigeria to the state to do business.

He, however, said his administration is putting together a security plan to measure up to the increase in population in the state, adding that citizens should also assist government in the task of securing the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa.

The statement read, “We know that because of the policies of this administration, a lot of people are coming into Oyo State, and when you have more and more people coming in, it will come with its own set of challenges and with opportunities as well.

“In the days ahead, we will also let the people of Oyo State know the things we are doing as far as security is concerned. And when they see security operatives all around, they must give them total support.

“Yes, I can go to Igangan and take responsibility for some of these activities but security is our collective responsibility. It is not just for the government or governor alone. So, everybody needs to come on board and play their own part.”