Make Ondo Poll Gift For Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary – Saraki To INEC

The immediate past Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged INEC and security agencies to ensure they deliver a credible poll in the coming Ondo State governorship election.

Saraki said that such should be done as a gift in celebration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary.

He also said that the just concluded poll in Edo State and the coming Ondo poll provides the opportunity to perfect the electoral system in Nigeria.

Saraki said, “The isolated polls as we have in Ondo State next Saturday, and the last one in Edo State, give us the opportunity to perfect the electoral system. We must continue to improve on the system with every one of these out-of-cycle elections so that the next general elections will perhaps be the best the country has witnessed in the last 60 years.

“It is a good omen that the election is coming a few days after the 60th Independence Anniversary. @inecnigeria, security officials and individuals involved in the October 10 election in Ondo must present a credible poll to Nigerians as part of the Independence Anniversary gifts.

“From the Edo experience, we have seen that when the process is free and fair, the post-election contestation and the tension they usually generate are easily eliminated. The sides that lose will be graceful in defeat while the winners will be magnanimous in victory.

“This is how we can build our democracy and make the system work for the benefit of the people should replicate the transparent process we saw in Edo State, where results were transmitted electronically from polling stations to the collation centers and it was possible for all interested parties to monitor the returns as they come in.”