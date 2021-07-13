Major Newspapers Protest Against Press And Media Bill With Front Page

Major Nigerian Newspapers all carry the same picture as their major story in protest against the controversial Press and Media Bills from the Federal Government allegedly aimed at gagging press freedom.

Some of the newspapers include The Sun, The Punch, Vanguard, The Guardian, Nigerian Tribune.

The picture is splashed with ”Information Blackout”.

See below.

The coordinated move was sponsored by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), National Guild of Editors (NGE) and Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

According to the three unions, the ‘protest’ will run for two days.