Headline

Major Newspapers Protest Against Press And Media Bill With Front Page

Damola Areo3 hours ago
2

Major Nigerian Newspapers all carry the same picture as their major story in protest against the controversial Press and Media Bills from the Federal Government allegedly aimed at gagging press freedom.

Some of the newspapers include The Sun, The Punch, Vanguard, The Guardian, Nigerian Tribune.

The picture is splashed with ”Information Blackout”.

See below.

Information Blackout: Major Nigerian newspapers engage in joint front-page protest for press freedom (Photos)

The coordinated move was sponsored by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), National Guild of Editors (NGE) and Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

 

According to the three unions, the ‘protest’ will run for two days.

More photos below.

Information Blackout: Major Nigerian newspapers engage in joint front-page protest for press freedom (Photos)

Information Blackout: Major Nigerian newspapers engage in joint front-page protest for press freedom (Photos)Information Blackout: Major Nigerian newspapers engage in joint front-page protest for press freedom (Photos)

Damola Areo3 hours ago
2

Related Articles

zulum

No Proof ISWAP Appointed Governor In Borno – Zulum

17 mins ago
aregbesola

[Full Speech] COVID-19: How Nigeria Disappointed Experts – Aregbesola

2 hours ago

I Won’t Be Part Of Bill To Gag Media, Says Gbajabiamila

3 hours ago

People Will Respect You For Joining APC, Buhari Tells Ayade, Matawalle

16 hours ago
Back to top button