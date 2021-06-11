Mailafia Blames Security Failure For Igangan Attack

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has said the failure of security is to blame for the attack on Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State.

Concise News learnt that 11 people were killed in the attack reportedly perpetrated by herdsmen.

Reacting to the news, Mailafia urged President Muhammadu Buhari to visit the state.

According to him, “This carnage in Igangan is a failure of state security. You need to come to see the people of Oyo State and commiserate with them on the failure of our Federal and State to protect its citizens.

“We, therefore, find it truly reprehensible that this kind of situation can be tolerated.

“We are very angry and heart-broken on what happened in Igangan and we condemn it.

“Mr. President, you are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Nigerian people voted for you. One of the first Directive Principles of the Nigerian constitution is that the state shall guarantee the security and welfare of her citizens.

“So, Mr. President, I appeal for you to visit this state. The people of this state are very peaceful and enlightened. They don’t deserve what is happening to them.

“And if you don’t do it, the youth will take over. Sunday Igboho and his team are waiting. Where the government cannot come to their help, they will help themselves. The choice is yours Mr. President.