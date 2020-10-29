Lupita Nyong’o supports #EndSARS, condemns Lekki Shooting

Actress Lupita Nyong’o has lent her voice in support of the EndSARS protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

In a series of tweets, Lupita Nyong’o said that she support the fight against political interests that don’t care about the people.

The actress wrote: “I echo the declaration of the people in Nigeria to END POLICE BRUTALITY and the call for their lives to be valued by the leaders of their nation.

“Last week, the world saw this call answered with the wounding and murders of Nigerians in Lekki. I so badly want the end of this kind of violence and abuse of authority for Nigeria, for my own country, Kenya, and for the country I live in now, USA.

“It seems that this is the resounding battle cry of 2020 across the globe, to have police powers reevaluated, their organizations held accountable and systems rebuilt to serve the people. I support the fight against political interests that have no interest in the rights of the people. #EndSARS.”