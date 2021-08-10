Sports

Lukaku Too Slow For Premier League – Former Chelsea Player, Glen Johnson

Damola Areo7 hours ago
Former Chelsea player, Glen Johnson has voiced out against the club’s decision to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

According to Johnson, Lukaku who once played for Chelsea is too slow for the Premier League.

“I am not so sure the Premier League suits Romelu Lukaku, to be honest,“ Johnson told BettingOdds.

“Obviously, he is a big, powerful lad, quite physical, but I just think the Premier League’s a bit too quick for him.

“So no, I wouldn’t like to see him return. But in certain leagues, he is going to get goals, albeit at a slightly slower pace.”

Lukaku has reportedly flown to London to complete his £97.5million move to Chelsea from Inter after undergoing the first part of his medical in Milan on Monday.

