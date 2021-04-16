Sports

Luka Toni Reacts As Ronaldo Throws Shirt Away After Serie A Game

Damola Areo
Former Juventus striker, Luca Toni has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction after he failed to score in Juventus’ win against Genoa last week.

Ronaldo was spotted apparently throwing away his jersey at the sound of the final whistle in the Serie A game.

This is despite being the club’s leading goalscorer this season.

Reacting, Toni said during his own days, he was very selfish but still celebrated with his teammates when they scored.

“He’s very important for Juventus,” the former Bianconeri forward told Tuttosport.

“He’s the leading goalscorer, he scored a lot. But I’m not impressed by some of his attitude towards the group. I think back to when I was playing.

“I was very selfish and if I didn’t score, I still remained on the pitch to celebrate anyway. I endured the disappointment.

“Regardless of whether it was a coincidence or not, you don’t throw the shirt. Sometimes a great champion has to lead by example.”

