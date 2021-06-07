Losing A Loved One Is Never Easy, Says TB Joshua’s Wife

Barrister Evelyn Joshua, wife of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua, has mourned her husband on social media.

Her husband was announced dead on Sunday just a few days to his 58th birthday.

Expressing deep regrets over her loss, Evelyn took to Twitter saying only the supreme God can “lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times”.

She said, “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen. It is always heart-breaking.

“Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted in the Almighty.

“Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in him.”