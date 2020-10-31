Looting: Poverty Shouldn’t Be Used For Wickedness – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Muhammad Abubakar, has condemned the looting that took place across the nation as a result of the EndSARS protests.

Concise News reported that shops and businesses were looted by hoodlums who hijacked the protest which is in demand for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

Also, some Nigerians looted COVID-19 palliatives which were stored in warehouses across the country.

Condemning the action which some blamed on poverty, the Sultan of Sokoto said, “We know there is poverty but poverty should not be used for wickedness.

“Because what happened in the last couple of days is wickedness by some disgruntled hoodlums and I think it is important to condemn it loud and clear.”