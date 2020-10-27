Looting: Nasarawa Not Afraid Of Any Warehouse Break In – Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that citizens of the state don’t have anything to fear concerning the looting of warehouses across the country.

Sule who spoke at the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanization in Lafia said that the state doesn’t have any warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives are stored.

The governor said that the palliatives it got from the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) were distributed despite a warning that there might be a second lockdown period.

“Today in Nasarawa, we are gathered, we are not afraid of any warehouse that is going to be broken because we don’t have anything kept in any warehouse, we distributed these items as they came,” he said.

“The reason why we did that was because we wanted to be very transparent with people, we wanted them to understand these items were meant for them.

“Though we were asked at one point by some officials of CACOVID to hold because there was this fear that there was going to be another lockdown, but we told them in Nasarawa State we believe in Agriculture.

“Majority of our farmers probably have already contacted COVID-19 and because of the farming activity the COVID-19 has gone out on its own without seeing any doctor,” he added.