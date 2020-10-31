Looters Of NYSC Camp Will Be Arrested – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has said that those who looted the NYSC camp and carted away materials meant for corps members will be arrested.

Adamu made this known when he inspected the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps in Kubwa, Abuja.

“It is very unfortunate that the camp was looted as we went round to see the destruction made by the hoodlums.

”The camp meant for the training of youths to enable them contribute to the development of the country has turned out to be the focus of looters.

“However, it is a good thing that corps members were not in camp during the unfortunate incident because it would have been a disaster,” he said.

He revealed that some of the hoodlums have been arrested and some of the items they stole recovered.

“A total number of 53 suspects have been arrested so far and would be charged to court.

“I urge Nigerians to report anyone suspected to be in possession of the looted items to the nearest law enforcement agency.

“For those hoodlums who broke into this facility and stole, we will ensure that we track them and prosecute them,” Adamu added.