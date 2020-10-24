Looted Shop: It Is Not Yours – Doris Ogala Calls Out Uche Elendu

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala in a new development has exposed her colleague, actress Uche Elendu over claims that her shop had been looted by thugs in Lagos following the violence that ensued as an aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Doris alleged that Uche Elendu is being untruthful just as she is trying to take advantage of the situation at hand.

Doris further explained that Uche Elendu’s shop is a single shop upstairs and not the one she posted on Instagram while claiming all her hard work and investment with the looting.

Uche Elendu had on Thursday, Oct 22, 2020, taken to her Instagram page to revealed that her shop was looted by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest while expressing her hurt and disappointment.

In her revelation, Doris Ogala said the alleged looted shop that Uche claims as hers belongs to her landlord while challenging her to stop making untrue allegations or trying to take advantage of the situation.

Doris told Uche to do damage control by editing her post and give credit to the shop owner and stop trying to take advantage of someone’s shop been looted for her own gain.