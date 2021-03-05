Sports

Liverpool Doesn’t Have Rights To Go To Champions League – Klopp

Liverpool boss, Jürgen Klopp (image courtesy: Reuters)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his side doesn’t have the rights to go to next season’s Champions League.

Klopp said this after suffering a 1-0 loss at home to Chelsea, no thanks to a superb first half trike by Mason Mount.

Klopp’s side are now four points adrift of that with Everton and West Ham ahead of them.

“It is a massive blow,” he told Sky Sports.

“It is not done yet, but we don’t have to talk about if you lose that many games, you don’t have the right to go to the Champions League.

“We have to win football games and we know that and we will work on it, but for tonight, it was not enough.”

